Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 21:40

Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs

Blinken has claimed that hundreds of thousands of Iranian women have “demanded their basic freedoms be respected, even in the face of the most brutal repression". He made the remarks in an address to the Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday.

In response, Tehran urged Washington to focus on its own systematic violation of minority rights rather than meddling in other countries’ internal affairs and judge their level of free speech.

“Backing coups against popular governments, the [US] regime has always supported non-democratic establishments and non-elected governments, including the former regime of Iran, and has sacrificed freedom and fundamental rights of nations for its own illegitimate interests,” Kana’ani wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Instead of judging other nations’ freedom of expression and fundamental rights, it should better feel responsible for its international obligations as well as the systematic violation of human rights inside the US, especially those of minorities and people of color. It must also refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” the spokesperson added.

Iran blasts the blatant violations of human rights in the US and Europe, stressing for the US, human rights is merely a tool for exerting political pressure on independent states to advance their foreign policy objectives. Officials in Tehran call on the international community to hold the US accountable for its crimes. They mocked the US claim over supporting Iranian women and girls amid harsh sanctions which have disrupted the ordinary lives of the people.

Tehran has also denounces the disturbing human rights situation in the European countries, and note the West does not have the authority to be the flag-bearer in this field.

Iranian officials have numerously urged the international organizations to condemn police brutality against women in the United States and European states, instead of expressing concern over human rights in other countries.

Iran has repeatedly denounced the sanctions as an act of “economic war”, “economic terrorism”, and “medical terrorism”. Tehran has condemned as "crime against humanity" the imposition of sanctions against the Iranian nation by the United States.

Iranian officials stress the enemies’ approach against Tehran and the Iranian nation has always been accompanied by hypocrisy and double standards, and call for an end to the West's sanctions against Tehran if it really cares for the human rights issue.
