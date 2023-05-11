Al-Quds Brigades’ Rocketry Unit Commander Assassinated in Latest ‘Israeli’ Attack on Gaza

Islam Times - Al-Quds Brigades, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement’s military wing mourned its rocketry unit commander who was martyred in an ‘Israeli’ assassination in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

In a statement, Al-Quds Brigades said: “We mourn martyr leader Ali Hassan Ghali, Abu Muhammad, member of the military council and chief of the rocketry unit, who was martyred in a treacherous Zionist assassination at dawn in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, along with other pious martyrs.The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has staged more airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip for a third consecutive day, during which three Palestinians were martyred, one of them was the Islamic Jihad commander.The strikes targeted a building in Hamad Residential City, near Khan Yunis early on Thursday.The ‘Israeli’ regime has been staging back-to-back aerial assaults against the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Tuesday.At least 24 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens of others injured as a result of the incessant aggression.The fatalities include three other senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad as well as their wives and children.On Wednesday, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza fired a new batch of retaliatory rockets towards ‘Israeli’ cities, including Tel Aviv, in response to the regime's deadly air raids.Gaza's joint command of Palestinian resistance groups said in a statement that it had fired “hundreds” of rockets towards the occupied Palestinian territories in an operation codenamed “revenge of the free.”"The resistance will remain in all fronts of the homeland as one unit, a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our holy sites,” the statement said."The resistance is ready for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, black days await it,” it added.Tel Aviv has admitted that the at least 400 rockets were fired towards the territories from the besieged Gaza Strip.