Thursday 11 May 2023 - 13:13

Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned

Despite the current escalation, Netanyahu has instructed for the ‘flag march’ to proceed as planned – that is along its traditional route through the Old City's Muslim Quarter – and even asked for the information to be known as quickly as possible for the purpose of clarity, ‘Israel’ Hayom reported.

In a document that will be discussed at the upcoming ‘Diplomatic-Security’ Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu wrote, "This is not a dramatic decision. Just as the sun rises every morning, so the parade will continue in its usual format."

Zionist officials estimate that the march will indeed proceed as planned, despite the ‘Israeli’ military’s aggression dubbed ‘Operation Shield and Arrow’ in the Gaza Strip, and assessed on Wednesday evening that the campaign was nearing its end.

A source familiar with the matter said that Netanyahu gave "an unequivocal directive to hold the parade as planned. Hamas will not tell us whether or how to march in al-Quds."

Meanwhile, the Zionist police have been instructed to report on the necessary security arrangements to ensure the safety of its settlers taking part in the event.
