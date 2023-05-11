0
Thursday 11 May 2023 - 21:35

Trump: He Would Meet with Putin to Settle Ukrainian Conflict

Story Code : 1057257
Trump: He Would Meet with Putin to Settle Ukrainian Conflict
"I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people," he said during a CNN’s town hall program. Trump explained that if he was president, he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours. "Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying," the politician said. "And I’ll have that done in 24 hours," TASS reported.
 
Trump added that he considered Putin to be very smart. However, in the former US president’s opinion, "Putin made a mistake" by launching the special military operation.
 
He also pointed out that it was not the time to consider the Russian president a war criminal. "If you say he’s (Putin) a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot tougher to make a deal to make this thing stopped," Trump said.
 
He added that it was something that "should be discussed later".
Comment


Featured Stories
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
10 May 2023
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
10 May 2023
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
11 May 2023
Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties
Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties
10 May 2023
Court Finds Trump Guilty of Abuse
Court Finds Trump Guilty of Abuse
10 May 2023
Raisi Urges Complete Pursuance of Anti-terror Commanders’ Assassination Case
Raisi Urges Complete Pursuance of Anti-terror Commanders’ Assassination Case
10 May 2023
Netanyahu May Have Committed a Suicide Launching Deadly Gaza Airstrikes to Escape Home Crisis
Netanyahu May Have Committed a Suicide Launching Deadly Gaza Airstrikes to Escape Home Crisis
10 May 2023