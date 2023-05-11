Assassination of Palestinian People, Fighters Sign of Israeli Regime’s Desperation: Velayati

Islam Times - The secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening described the Israeli assassination of Palestinians as a sign of the occupation regime’s desperation.

He said the brutal nature of the Zionist regime has once again been exposed and the regime’s leaders have resorted to massacring Palestinians in order to escape from internal crises that have plagued all political, security, social, and economic dimensions of the regime.

Velayati added that assassinating Palestinian fighters does not indicate power but is clear proof of the Tel Aviv regime’s defeat and desperation.

He underlined that every blood of Palestinian people and fighters that drops will strengthen the tree of resistance and uprising against the occupiers in Palestine.

The Zionist regime is doomed to annihilation and, with the grace of God, this will happen in the near future, he stated.

The secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening also called on Muslim and freedom-seeking people of the world as well as governments, Islamic and international organizations and the world community to unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli regime has been staging back-to-back aerial assaults against the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Tuesday.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed and 76 others injured as a result of the incessant aggression.

The fatalities include civilians as well as several commanders of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Gaza resistance fighters have fired more than 500 rockets in retaliation for the bombings, injuring 25 Israelis and setting off sirens across the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv.

Ali Akbar Velayati in a statement strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks by the Zionist regime that killed more than a dozen Palestinians, including three commanders of the Islamic Jihad movement as well as women and children in the Gaza Strip.