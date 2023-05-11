0
Thursday 11 May 2023 - 21:40

Assassination of Palestinian People, Fighters Sign of Israeli Regime’s Desperation: Velayati

Story Code : 1057262
Assassination of Palestinian People, Fighters Sign of Israeli Regime’s Desperation: Velayati
Ali Akbar Velayati in a statement strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks by the Zionist regime that killed more than a dozen Palestinians, including three commanders of the Islamic Jihad movement as well as women and children in the Gaza Strip.
 
He said the brutal nature of the Zionist regime has once again been exposed and the regime’s leaders have resorted to massacring Palestinians in order to escape from internal crises that have plagued all political, security, social, and economic dimensions of the regime.
 
Velayati added that assassinating Palestinian fighters does not indicate power but is clear proof of the Tel Aviv regime’s defeat and desperation.
 
He underlined that every blood of Palestinian people and fighters that drops will strengthen the tree of resistance and uprising against the occupiers in Palestine.
 
The Zionist regime is doomed to annihilation and, with the grace of God, this will happen in the near future, he stated.
 
The secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening also called on Muslim and freedom-seeking people of the world as well as governments, Islamic and international organizations and the world community to unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians.
 
The Israeli regime has been staging back-to-back aerial assaults against the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Tuesday.
 
At least 25 Palestinians have been killed and 76 others injured as a result of the incessant aggression.
 
The fatalities include civilians as well as several commanders of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.
 
Gaza resistance fighters have fired more than 500 rockets in retaliation for the bombings, injuring 25 Israelis and setting off sirens across the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv.
Comment


Featured Stories
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
10 May 2023
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
10 May 2023
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
11 May 2023
Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties
Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties
10 May 2023
Court Finds Trump Guilty of Abuse
Court Finds Trump Guilty of Abuse
10 May 2023
Raisi Urges Complete Pursuance of Anti-terror Commanders’ Assassination Case
Raisi Urges Complete Pursuance of Anti-terror Commanders’ Assassination Case
10 May 2023
Netanyahu May Have Committed a Suicide Launching Deadly Gaza Airstrikes to Escape Home Crisis
Netanyahu May Have Committed a Suicide Launching Deadly Gaza Airstrikes to Escape Home Crisis
10 May 2023