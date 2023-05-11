Erdogan, Putin May Discuss Results of Grain Deal Talks: Source

Islam Times - The presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, may discuss the results of grain deal talks in Istanbul in a phone conversation if necessary, a source in Ankara said on Thursday.

That said, the source declined to comment on the negotiation process suggesting to wait for the talks to end.

On Thursday, in Istanbul, the key second day of negotiations between representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN will be held. The talks are devoted to the extension of the Black Sea grain deal and the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin is taking part in the negotiations. It is also known that the UN is represented by Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general. The negotiations are held in various formats - trilateral, four-sided, and bilateral.

The main subject of the negotiations is the start of implementation of the Russian part of the agreement under the overall grain deal framework, which provides for exports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia. Previously, Moscow repeatedly noted that, if this part remains unfulfilled, the grain deal would not be extended. Ankara earlier said that Moscow’s demands are absolutely legitimate and should be fulfilled unquestionably.

Another important issue is reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT and lifting restrictions on banking and insurance guarantees. As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed out earlier, the extension of the grain deal would depend on taking these demands by Russia into consideration.

Additionally, a diplomatic source told TASS that the Istanbul meeting will also address the issue of drafting a plan for the safe evacuation of Turkish merchant vessels that are stuck in Ukrainian ports due to the ongoing war. While most of these vessels have already returned home, about 10 Turkish ships still remain stranded in Ukraine.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had suggested that Turkey’s state-owned Ziraat Bank process payments for Russian grain and fertilizer sales. Ankara insists that it could support this proposal if guarantees are given that no threats to the Turkish bank would emerge. As an informed source told TASS, the technicalities of this issue will be discussed at the four-party talks in Istanbul.

On July 22, 2022, a set of documents on supplies of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days and in November 2022, the deal was extended for the same number of days. On March 18, Russia announced the extension of the grain deal for 60 days, saying this would be enough time to assess the effectiveness of the memorandum signed with the UN.

The Russian side repeatedly pointed out that any decision on extending the deal would depend on fulfilling the Russian part of the agreement. The absence of progress on this issue threatens the future of this initiative.

"This is a possibility because, as you know, President Erdogan and President Putin frequently hold phone talks if such a necessity arises. The grain deal is very important so they may discuss its results," the source told TASS, replying to a question on the matter.