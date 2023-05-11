Several Cars on Fire After Large Explosion Rocks City Center in Milan

Islam Times - A powerful explosion hit the center of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, the SkyTG24 news channel reported.

Photos from the scene showed parked cars burning, giving off a plume of thick black smoke.

La Repubblica newspaper reported at least five cars and four mopeds were destroyed in what it called “domino explosions.”

Local media speculated that oxygen cylinders may have exploded in a parked van, with the fire spreading to nearby vehicles and buildings, including a pharmacy.

Fire brigades arrived at the scene to combat the blaze, and the evacuation of a nearby school was reportedly ordered. No official casualty figures have been released.

The oxygen cylinders in the van were reportedly intended for the Italian Auxological Institute, which studies human growth and development.

Several vehicles were in flames as a result of the incident, the broadcaster said, adding that a van appeared to have exploded on the street.