Thursday 11 May 2023 - 22:22

Heavy Missile Fire from Gaza Causes Death, Injuries and Massive Destruction in Tel Aviv, Other Israeli Settlements

A building in the Rehovot settlement in southern Tel Aviv was directly hit, which left one death and 13 injuries and caused a massive destruction.

The Israeli occupation army announced that more than 800 missiles have been fired from Gaza since the beginning of the operation termed by the Palestinian Resistance as the “Revenge of the Free”.
 
Zionist media outlet indicated that 15 buildings have so far been directly hit by the Palestinian rockets, indicating that the number of injuries among the Zionist settlers has neared 30.
 
It is worth noting that the military censorship in the Zionist media has prevented the media outlets from circulating the footage of the destruction caused by the Palestinian missile fire at Tel Aviv, Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, and other cities and settlements. In this regard, three buildings in Sderot were directly hit by the Palestinian missiles.

The Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a security consultations session after ordering the settlers to listen to the instructions of the “home front” commander who predicted battle would take several days.

Meanwhile, the Zionist media continued circulating news about an imminent ceasefire, claiming that Egyptian intelligence minister will meet the Islamic Jihad Chief Zioad Nakhala in Beirut.
 
The Israeli media also alleged that the United States has started an endeavor to reach a ceasefire after getting fed up with the escalation.
 
Palestinian Resistance: Assassination Policy Will Fail
 
The Joint Operations Chamber of the Palestinian Resistance Factions as well as the spokesman of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Abu Hamza issued a statement which confirms the assassination policy will fail and acts of resistance will continue confronting the Zionist aggression on Gaza.
 
The military media department of Al-Quds Brigades also circulated a new video that displays its readiness to fire more missiles at the Zionist settlements, ending the video with the Quranic expression “army to be drowned” in Arabic and Hebrew.

Islamic Jihad mourned Thursday martyr commander Ahmad Abu Dakka who was assassinated by the Israeli enemy late Thursday in Khan Younis.

An Israeli drone attack on two apartments in Khan Younis had killed the Islamic Jihad Commander Ali Hzsan Ghali who was the top rocket commander. In an official statement, the Al-Quds Brigades expressed their profound grief over the loss of martyr leader Ali Hassan Ghali, widely known as Abu Muhammad. Martyr Ghali, a prominent member of the military council and the esteemed chief of the rocketry unit, tragically fell victim to a deceitful Zionist assassination in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza. The statement also acknowledged the presence of other devout martyrs who were martyred alongside him.

Zionist Enemy Kills More Civilians in Gaza
 
The Zionist warplanes continued raiding the various sites and positions in Gaza, targeting Shujaia, Deir Al-Balah, Bet Lahia and other areas in the blockaded Strip.
 
Among the targets was the Al-Agha family’s residence in the Al-Qarara region, which was completely demolished by the airstrikes. Another house, owned by the Al-Masry family, suffered a similar fate in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health ministry reported that 31 martyrs and 94 injuries have been claimed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
 
 
