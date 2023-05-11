0
Thursday 11 May 2023

Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc Denounces Israeli Aggression on Gaza: Enemy Will Fail to Violate Deterrence Equations

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc underlined support to the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli aggression, adding that the enemy will fail to violate the deterrence formulas.
 
The statement indicated that the Saudi-Iranian agreement and Syria return to the Arab League have positively affected the geopolitical situation in the region, calling on the Lebanese parties to benefit from the new atmosphere.
 
In this regard, Hezbollah bloc called for a speedy presidential election and cabinet formation in order to save Lebanon from the crises plaguing it.
 
Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc emphasized that the seventh anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah military commander Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine indicates the enormous sacrifices made to protect the resistance path.
