Islam Times - A Ukrainian military unit said, on Wednesday, that it had defeated a Russian armored brigade from the front area near Bakhmut, media reported on Thursday.

Moscow did not comment on reports that the 72nd Separate Brigade had abandoned its positions in the southwestern outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which is a major target of the attack launched by Moscow in the winter, and the scene of the bloodiest ground battles in Europe since World War II.

The 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation, whose units have been defeated near Bakhmut by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had previously suffered two crushing defeats – in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, Ukranian News Website said.