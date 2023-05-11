0
Thursday 11 May 2023 - 22:44

Ukraine Army Claims It Defeated Russian Units in Bakhmut

Story Code : 1057272
The 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation, whose units have been defeated near Bakhmut by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had previously suffered two crushing defeats – in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, Ukranian News Website said.
 
Moscow did not comment on reports that the 72nd Separate Brigade had abandoned its positions in the southwestern outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which is a major target of the attack launched by Moscow in the winter, and the scene of the bloodiest ground battles in Europe since World War II.
