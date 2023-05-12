US Seizes 13 Resistance Web Domains: Moqawama Site Reappears

Islam Times - In an outrageous new attack against the free speech, the United States has announced it seized 13 web domains.

The so-called US ‘Justice’ Department claimed on Thursday the web domains were operated by sanctioned individuals and groups.The domains blocked by Washington included the personal site of Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, the main site of the Islamic Resistance Support Association, which is a charity used to raise funds and pay for the services it offers in Lebanon, and sites owned by the resistance movement’s Al-Manar TV.According to court records, the United States obtained authorization to seize domains including manartv.net, manarnews.net, and naimkassem.net.Anyone attempting to access the domains is now met with a message that reads, “This website has been seized,” bearing the daunting logos of the US FBI and Department of Commerce.However, hours after the US attack, the moqawama.org website managed to reappear via this link: moqawama.org.lb