Friday 12 May 2023 - 14:10

Pakistan: Ex-PM Khan Appears in Court after Unlawful Arrest

Pakistan: Ex-PM Khan Appears in Court after Unlawful Arrest
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Khan’s arrest was unlawful, because it took place on court premises where the former country's leader had intended to file a bail application.

“Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at a hearing in the capital Islamabad.

Khan was ordered to remain in the bench's custody under police protection for his own safety until Friday’s court appearance. However, the government has vowed to re-arrest the former prime minister should he be released.

Since being ousted from office last April, Khan has waged a tempestuous campaign for snap elections and fired unprecedented criticism at Pakistan's government and powerful military who he blames for pulling him from power. He has accused senior military and government officials of plotting a November assassination attempt that saw him shot in the leg during a rally.

The onetime cricket star was arrested on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court on the orders of the country’s top graft agency. Ahead of Friday's hearing, hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed to the court and the surrounding area, which was blocked to traffic.
