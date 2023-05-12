Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Naser Kan'ani criticized the number of weapons the United States has sold.

In a Friday tweet, Kan'ani stated: “The world's public opinion can judge whether the US is a defender of democracies and world peace or not.”Providing some information according to a survey carried out by The Intercept, Kan'ani wrote, “Since the end of the Cold War, the US has been the biggest arms seller in the world.”“The US accounted for about 40% of the world's total arms exports in one year,” he added, noting that “In 2022, the US sold weapons to 142 countries and regions, and the Biden administration, in its first fiscal year, sold $206 billion weapons.”In parallel, the Iranian official underlined that “Out of the 84 countries described as autocrats in the world in 2022, the US sold weapons to at least 48 countries, or 57% of them,” the senior Iranian diplomat pointed out.“Slogan: Democratic values! Export: Weapons for war, killing and repression!” he concluded.