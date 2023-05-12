Tamim Won’t be 5: His Pure Heart Couldn’t Bear ‘Israel’s’ Brutality!

Islam Times - Another tear falls in the garden of stone. Another day will pass, and his mom is alone. The world gets older, but he’s still four. And his dad dream of things, he’ll never do. Do you know why? He’s a Palestinian child.

He’s Tamim Daoud from Gaza.It all started when four-year-old Tamim Daoud went to bed on Monday night, eagerly awaiting his fifth birthday next month.He was woken along with his family at 2 am local time by the sound of “Israeli” strikes.“My son Tamim was sleeping when an ‘Israeli’ airstrike targeted a residential building near our home,” Mohammed, the boy’s father, said. “He woke up frightened and terrified.”The sound of the bombing was deafening. Windows had been shattered and the neighborhood was blasted apart.Tamim wept heavily while his mother tried to soothe him back to sleep. According to his father, the boy grew short of breath, gasping desperately to take in air.In the end, Tamim returned to sleep. But about five hours later, he began to struggle again. He experienced another panic attack.“I rushed him to the hospital,” his father said. “But his heart stopped functioning on the way there.”At the hospital, Tamim received medical treatment, but his heartbeat was very faint. “My son was admitted to the intensive care unit. The doctors told me that he died at dawn,” Mohammed noted.“My little son’s heart could not bear the horror of the bombing,” the father said.Tamim didn’t deserve what he went through. He rested in God’s paradise while his mom weeps: “when I saw you sleeping, so peaceful and free from pain I could not wish you back to suffer that again.”