Iran Ready to Share Know-How with Muslim States

Islam Times - The Iranian economy minister expressed the country’s readiness to share its technical know-how and expertise with the Islamic countries in the fields of bio- and nanotechnologies, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and oil industry.

Ehsan Khandouzi has traveled to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to take part in an annual summit of the Islamic Development Bank.In remarks on the sidelines of the event, he expressed Iran’s readiness to share its salient achievements in the fields of bio- and nanotechnologies, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, building power plant equipment, and manufacturing catalysts of oil industries with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB)’s member states and the other Islamic countries.The Iranian minister has termed the summit as one of the best and important opportunities created for the member states.The summit would provide the opportunity to establish joint cooperation and interaction among members of the Islamic Development Bank, he emphasized.