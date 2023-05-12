0
Friday 12 May 2023 - 21:08

Iran Ready to Share Know-How with Muslim States

Story Code : 1057429
Iran Ready to Share Know-How with Muslim States
Ehsan Khandouzi has traveled to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to take part in an annual summit of the Islamic Development Bank.

In remarks on the sidelines of the event, he expressed Iran’s readiness to share its salient achievements in the fields of bio- and nanotechnologies, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, building power plant equipment, and manufacturing catalysts of oil industries with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB)’s member states and the other Islamic countries.

The Iranian minister has termed the summit as one of the best and important opportunities created for the member states.

The summit would provide the opportunity to establish joint cooperation and interaction among members of the Islamic Development Bank, he emphasized.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
10 May 2023
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
10 May 2023
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
11 May 2023