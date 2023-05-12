0
Friday 12 May 2023 - 21:09

Russia Denies Reports of Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Story Code : 1057430
Russia Denies Reports of Ukrainian Counteroffensive
"The statements shared by individual telegram channels about ‘defense breakthroughs’ that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. As of 22:00 May 11, 2023 (19:00), no active operations are underway in the Kupyansk direction," the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Lyman direction.

The ministry also said Russian troops are still engaged in fighting in the western part of Artemovsk, Maryinka and Avdeevka. Overall, the situation in the special military zone is "under control," it added, Sputnik reported.

The Russian officials have also stated that eight Ukrainian attacks and three reconnaissance efforts had been successfully shut down.

While there were no ongoing operations at the Kherson and Zaporozhye fronts, Russian forces were carrying out counterattacks against Ukrainian forces based in the direction of Malo-Ilyinovka, Russians said.

Unconfirmed statements claimed earlier that a Ukrainian operation had been underway along Russia's front lines despite past remarks from Ukraine's leadership that forces still needed additional time to prepare for such a move.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
10 May 2023
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
10 May 2023
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
11 May 2023