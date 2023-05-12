Russia Denies Reports of Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Islam Times - The statements made by military correspondents claiming that the Ukrainian troops broke through Russian defense lines in the special military operation zone are not true, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The statements shared by individual telegram channels about ‘defense breakthroughs’ that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. As of 22:00 May 11, 2023 (19:00), no active operations are underway in the Kupyansk direction," the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Lyman direction.The ministry also said Russian troops are still engaged in fighting in the western part of Artemovsk, Maryinka and Avdeevka. Overall, the situation in the special military zone is "under control," it added, Sputnik reported.The Russian officials have also stated that eight Ukrainian attacks and three reconnaissance efforts had been successfully shut down.While there were no ongoing operations at the Kherson and Zaporozhye fronts, Russian forces were carrying out counterattacks against Ukrainian forces based in the direction of Malo-Ilyinovka, Russians said.Unconfirmed statements claimed earlier that a Ukrainian operation had been underway along Russia's front lines despite past remarks from Ukraine's leadership that forces still needed additional time to prepare for such a move.