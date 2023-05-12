0
Friday 12 May 2023 - 21:11

People in West Paying for Their Leaders’ Mistakes: Peskov

Story Code : 1057431
People in West Paying for Their Leaders’ Mistakes: Peskov
Commenting on The Spectator’s (a British weekly) article on the ineffectiveness of the West’s policy, the Kremlin spokesman said, "More and more analysts [in the West] are trying to argue about the effectiveness of the West’s policy, about the effectiveness of the [anti-Russian] sanctions."

"It is more a good thing than a bad thing when people ask questions and reflect," TASS quoted him as saying.

"We would like people in the collective West to know that they have to reap the consequences of the erroneous, wrong and ineffective policy of their leaders," Peskov stressed, adding that "the more people are told about this, the better."

On Thursday, The Spectator published an article saying that Western countries had failed to achieve their goals by unleashing an economic war on Russia after it had launched the special military operation in Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
10 May 2023
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
10 May 2023
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
11 May 2023