0
Friday 12 May 2023 - 21:12

Resistance Targets Occupied Lands with Rockets

Story Code : 1057432
Resistance Targets Occupied Lands with Rockets
Following the rocket attack conducted by the Palestinian Resistance forces in response to the recent Israeli regime's invasions, sirens sounded in the Zionist settlements near the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources reported that the explosion sounds that were heard in Khan Yunis and Rafah were due to the Iron Dome's attempts to counter the Resistance's rockets.

Zionist sources said that at least 10 rockets were fired at Zionist settlements.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that a total of 20 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at the Zionist settlements within a few minutes. The rockets reached Eshkol and Ashkelon, the reports added.

Since the beginning of the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip until Friday, 31 people, including 6 children and 3 women, have been martyred and at least 93 people have been injured, Palestinian sources reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
10 May 2023
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
10 May 2023
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
11 May 2023