Resistance Targets Occupied Lands with Rockets

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance forces have fired at least 7 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward the Occupied al-Quds, local sources reported on Friday.

Following the rocket attack conducted by the Palestinian Resistance forces in response to the recent Israeli regime's invasions, sirens sounded in the Zionist settlements near the Gaza Strip.Palestinian sources reported that the explosion sounds that were heard in Khan Yunis and Rafah were due to the Iron Dome's attempts to counter the Resistance's rockets.Zionist sources said that at least 10 rockets were fired at Zionist settlements.Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that a total of 20 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at the Zionist settlements within a few minutes. The rockets reached Eshkol and Ashkelon, the reports added.Since the beginning of the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip until Friday, 31 people, including 6 children and 3 women, have been martyred and at least 93 people have been injured, Palestinian sources reported.