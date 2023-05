Islam Times - US Deputy Secretary for State Wendy Sherman is expected to leave her post in the summer, news sources reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The announcement of her departure is expected in the coming days, two of the sources said.Her replacement is unknown at this time, the sources told CNN.The expected change comes as the department is facing other personnel movements. The administration is preparing to nominate James O’Brien as the assistant secretary for European affairs.The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.