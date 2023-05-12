0
Friday 12 May 2023 - 21:15

European, Arab FMs Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

"In the last two days alone in Gaza, more than a dozen people have died, it is appalling to see that there were civilians among the casualties, children were among them," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint press conference with her counterparts in Berlin.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Egypt, and Jordan met in the so-called Munich format as part of their regular consultations on the Middle East conflict and discussed Egypt’s efforts to mediate an end to the fighting.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for immediate steps to end the violence and urged a return to the negotiations for peace between the Zionists and Palestinians.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry heavily criticized the Israeli regime for escalating tensions in the region through its military operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“That does not only pose a threat to the international and national security but also destroys any hopes for a peaceful coexistence in the region, it is making all of our efforts void and leads to a vicious cycle of violence,” he said.

Shoukry said the international community should increase pressure on the Israeli regime to stop its unilateral actions, Anadolu Agency reported.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said all countries should step up their efforts to end the recent spiral of violence.

Safadi warned that due to the Zionist regime's military operations, Palestinian people are losing hope in a true peace process.
