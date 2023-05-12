0
Friday 12 May 2023 - 21:16

Michigan Schools Ban Backpacks over Gun Violence

Story Code : 1057436
Michigan Schools Ban Backpacks over Gun Violence
The latest series of mass shootings in the United States has led to several countries issuing warnings over gun violence for travelers heading to US destinations, reported Newsweek on Tuesday.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that monitors and collects information about shootings across the country, there have been 21 mass shootings -- defined as one incident in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed -- between May 1 and 7.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 208 mass shootings across the country, the Gun Violence Archive reports. Nearly 15,000 people have lost their lives in gun violence-related incidents in the United States this year.

"The number of such incidents in the US is reflected by the level of alarm over gun violence in America in countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK, which mention such concerns in their travel warning," said the report.

It is worth noting, in its advice to travelers heading across the American border, Canadian authorities write about the high rate of firearm possession in the United States, noting that it is "legal in many states for citizens to openly carry firearms in public."
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
Israeli Regime Latest Crime in Gaza: 13 Killed, Mostly Women, Children
10 May 2023
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
Syria Return to Arab League Means Beating US Policy
10 May 2023
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
Protests amid heavy security as Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan
11 May 2023