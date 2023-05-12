UN Human Right Office Alarmed at Aggression on Gaza

Islam Times - The UN Human Rights Office has expressed concern over Israeli forces' strikes in Gaza this week that killed at least 25 Palestinians, including women and children.

In a statement, the rights office spokesman Jeremey Laurence also voiced alarm at the escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip following the attack of Israeli warplanes on different areas of the Gaza Strip left dozens of martyrs and many others wounded.“Since 9 May, a total of 25 Palestinians, including six children and four women, have been killed and dozens injured in Gaza, according to data verified by the UN,” Lawrence said.At least three senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad were among those martyred.The official said "Buildings that the Israeli forces struck included residential apartments, raising serious concerns about whether these attacks complied with the principles of distinction and proportionality.""We are concerned about whether the Israeli forces took sufficient precautions to avoid, and in any event to minimize, loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, and damage to civilian objects.""We urge all parties to take measures to de-escalate and conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into all killings, especially of civilians."According to Palestinian figures, at least 130 Palestinians have been killed by the Zionist regime forces since the start of this year.