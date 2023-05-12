Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani held separate meetings with visiting Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, and voiced Tehran's readiness to strengthen Syria's defense sector in face of the Israel's continued aggression. The meeting between the top Generals came a week after Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi’s historic visit to Syria, the first by an Iranian president since the foreign-sponsored militancy gripped the Arab country twelve years ago.



Brig. Gen. Ashtiani said during the meeting with Gen. Ibrahim on Wednesday that Tehran is ready to assist Syria with its reconstruction process and development of its defense infrastructure in the post-conflict era.



“I assure you that Iran’s Defense Ministry stands ready to … help Syria rebuild and develop the infrastructure of its defense industry in the post-war era, as it stood by the Syrian armed forces during the fight against terrorism,” the Iranian minister stated.



He also stressed the need for holding a joint defense-technical cooperation commission with Syria.



The minister emphasized that the Tehran-Damascus relations are at their best due to a strategic and more importantly fraternal pact between them.



Touching on President Rayeesi visit to Syria last week, Ashtiani said the agreements reached and the issues raised during the trip are being followed up.



The Syrian people’s support for their political establishment and the non-adherence of many countries to the United States’ unilateral policies show the declining power of the global arrogance, he continued, adding, “The regional countries’ acknowledgment of the fact that Syria’s role in regional developments cannot be dismissed demonstrates the true might of Syria and its victory over the conspiracy of the enemies, especially the US and the Zionist regime."



General Ibrahim, for his part, appreciated the all-out support provided for Syria by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the Iranian government and nation.



“Syria’s current situation is the result of joint sacrifices and steadfastness of the two countries in confronting terrorism and preventing the spread of the ominous scourge to the region and the world. Syria will never forget the assistance and cooperation of its true friends,” he stated.



The Syrian general also called for enhancing the Iran-Syria ties in all areas, especially in the military and defense sectors.



General Ibrahim also met Maj. Gen. Baqeri on Wednesday in which the Iranian military chief vowed that Tehran will help further strengthen the Syrian Army and stand up to the Israeli regime alongside the Arab country.



Baqeri described the Syrian Army as "the important anti-Zionist resistance axis" in the region, saying, "We will reinforce this axis in cooperation with each other, and will stand up together to the Zionist regime's bullying."



He added his meeting with his Syrian counterpart had featured discussion over provision of training for the Syrian forces across various levels.



The military officials also addressed transference of the Islamic Republic's experience in the military field to the Syrian Armed Forces as well as "rebuilding of the Syrian Army in the post-war period".



The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces hailed that the Syrian military's counter-terrorism efforts had helped establish proper security across the Arab country.



"I hope for Syria's reconstruction period to start soon," he added.



Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy, as a result of which Daesh (also known as ISIS or ISIL) and other terror groups emerged in the country. Syria has been a target of United States sanctions since 1979. The US and its Western allies imposed more such bans on Damascus after 2011.



With support from both Iran and Russia, the Damascus government has regained control of most of Syria from terror groups that were backed by regional countries now seeking dialogue with President Assad.



Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-ravaged country get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting against the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011. Several members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have so far martyred in battle against terrorists in the war-torn Syria.



Israel has been one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar Al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria. The Zionist regime frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian Army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.



Tehran has also stressed that Washington’s claim of war on terrorism is merely a pretext to continue occupying the Arab country and plundering its wealth, calling on foreign occupation forces and their mercenaries to leave the war-ravaged country.