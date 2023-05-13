0
Saturday 13 May 2023 - 15:26

Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles

The ministry called the move “a very unfriendly step” on the UK’s part, which shows London’s “unprecedented level of involvement” in the conflict.

“Carried away with geopolitical games … the UK is apparently ready to cross any red lines and bring the conflict towards a totally new level when it comes to destruction and casualties,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement read.

Russia “reserves the right to take any measures deemed necessary to neutralize a threat that may arise from Ukraine’s use of the British cruise missiles,” the ministry said, adding that those behind this “reckless step” and London’s “destructive activities” in general would be to blame for the consequences.

On Thursday, the UK confirmed it was handing several of its Storm Shadow cruise missiles over to Ukraine. The weapons can hit targets over 250km [155 miles] away. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called it a “calibrated and proportionate response” by London to the situation in Ukraine.

Washington indicated on Friday that it is reluctant to follow London’s example. The US has long refused to provide Kiev with longer-range weapons such as ATACMS missiles. In March, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said it is not an option since the move would dwindle the Pentagon’s own stocks.
