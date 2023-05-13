Bejing: China, Europe must Reject Cold War Mentality

Islam Times - As an EU ministerial meeting was held to “readjust” the European position towards Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that China and Europe must together “reject the Cold War mentality”.

As an EU ministerial meeting was held to “readjust” the European position towards Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that China and Europe must together “reject the Cold War mentality”.“Today, some people are raising the narrative of democracy against autocracy and even talking about a new Cold War,” Qin Gang said at a press briefing during a visit to Oslo.He further warned that “If we have a new Cold War, the outcome will be even more disastrous than the previous one and it will seriously damage the relationship and cooperation between China and Europe.”“China and Europe must together reject the Cold War mentality” between great powers, the Chinese minister insisted.Qin Gang made these remarks even as his EU counterparts were meeting in Stockholm, in neighboring Sweden, to seek to speak with one voice against China.“We must readjust our position vis-à-vis China,” announced the head of European diplomacy Joseph Borrell at the opening of the meeting.