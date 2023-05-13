0
Saturday 13 May 2023 - 15:37

US: Hack of DOT Exposes Personal info of 237,000 People

Story Code : 1057581
US: Hack of DOT Exposes Personal info of 237,000 People
In a statement issued on Friday, the DOT did identify the possible source of the cyber-attack against yet another US government agency, but insisted that the breach did not affect any transportation safety systems, local media outlets reported.

Informing the US Congress via an email about the hacking effort and the data breach, the DOT further stated that its initial investigation into the cyber-attack isolated the breach to specific systems in the department used for administrative functions such as processing employee transportation benefits.

According to the report, the hacking effort struck TRANServe's transportation benefits processing systems, which reimburse some government employees for commuting expenses. It is not yet clear whether any of the personal information was used for criminal purposes.

The department further stated it was probing the breach and had blocked access to the transport benefits system until it was secured and restored. The breach, it added, affected 114,000 current employees and 123,000 former employees.

US federal agencies and their employees have increasingly been targeted by local and international hackers in the past months.

China has denounced US hacking accusations as “groundless and irresponsible” after Washington blamed Beijing for stealing data of millions of Americans.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
13 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
12 May 2023
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023