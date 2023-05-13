0
Saturday 13 May 2023 - 15:45

Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates

Story Code : 1057587
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
The upcoming elections take place while experts consider it unlikely that Sunday’s vote will be definitive.

Many expect the process will require a second vote on May 28 between the two candidates who win the most ballots in the first.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the director of the German Marshall Fund’s Ankara office, said the race was about two competing visions.

“For the first time in the 20 years since Erdogan came to power, he’s facing a real electoral challenge which he may actually lose,” the expert said.

Erdogan’s strongest competitor is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP.

He represents a six-party alliance that aims to put an end to the presidential system established by Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu is also supported by the country’s pro-Kurdish party, which brings about 10 percent of the votes.

There are two additional candidates competing in the presidential race, including Muharrem Ince, a former CHP leader who lost the last presidential election to Erdogan in 2018, and Sinan Ogan who has the backing of an anti-immigrant nationalist party.

Erdogan is the leader of the Justice and Development Party, or AKP. He was prime minister for 11 years before becoming president in 2014.

He has been viewed as strengthening Turkey on the international stage and growing the country’s influence.

However, the country’s economic issues have eroded Erdogan's popularity over the last 18 months.

The economy and high inflation are the main issues of the upcoming elections.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had lashed out at the United States for leading a Western media campaign to manipulate the country’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

In an opposition election rally in the country’s eastern city of Erzurum last week, where the Istanbul mayor was speaking, a large group of protesters began throwing rocks, and more than a dozen people were detained over violence against the opposition rally.

The crucial elections will seriously affect the country’s close alliance with Russia. The elections will also influence some other key issues including Sweden joining NATO amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Any candidate that can secure more than half the presidential vote is the outright winner, otherwise, the race goes to a run-off two weeks later.

In an opposition election rally in the country’s eastern city of Erzurum last week, where the Istanbul mayor was speaking, a large group of protesters began throwing rocks, and more than a dozen people were detained over violence against the opposition rally.

The crucial elections will seriously affect the country’s close alliance with Russia. The elections will also influence some other key issues including Sweden joining NATO amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Any candidate that can secure more than half the presidential vote is the outright winner, otherwise, the race goes to a run-off two weeks later.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
13 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
12 May 2023
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts
10 May 2023
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
US Announces $1.2 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
10 May 2023
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran
Iran Calls on Blinken to Mind US Human Rights Record, Refrain from Interfering in Tehran's Affairs
10 May 2023