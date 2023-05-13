0
Saturday 13 May 2023 - 22:22

Iran, Saudi FMs Discuss Latest Developments in Bilateral Relations

Story Code : 1057659
Amir Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held talks on the phone on Friday evening.

During the telephone conversation, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress of mutual agreements, including the face-to-face meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, announcement of the resumption of diplomatic relations, and dispatch of technical teams to reopen embassies and consulates.

Amir Abdollahian underscored that the Islamic Republic is preparing to officially reopen its embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia.

He described the scheduled meetings between senior Iranian and Saudi officials as a manifestation of the two sides’ strong resolve to cooperate and cultivate intimate relations.

The Saudi foreign minister, for his part, emphasized that Riyadh considers bright prospects for relations with Tehran and would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties.

“We have taken good steps in the past two months, and our adherence to the signed agreements shows our steely determination,” he said.

The top Saudi diplomat also pointed to Iran’s age-old participation and important role in the establishment of world peace and development through multi-polar structures ever since the formation of the League of Nations, which lasted for 26 years and was replaced by the United Nations [UN] in 1946.

“Iran’s interaction and presence in international multi-polar structures dates back to more than one hundred years ago. Campaigns of pressure against the Iranian government and nation have never managed to undermine the country’s prominent position in international spheres,” Prince Faisal noted.

Amir Abdollahian announced on Thursday that Saudi Arabia had appointed a new ambassador to Tehran.

He told IRNA that “Saudi Arabia introduced its new ambassador to Tehran the previous day,” and that Iran will soon name its new ambassador to the kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement signed on March 10, both countries agreed to appoint new ambassadors and reopen their embassies within two months. “My colleagues have been working for weeks to prepare the embassy and consulate for reopening,” Amir Abdollahian said.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on April 6 marked the first such meeting in seven years and emphasized the need to implement the China-brokered agreement.
