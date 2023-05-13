0
Saturday 13 May 2023 - 22:25

Iran’s Ghaani: Al-Quds Force to Continue Supporting Resistance Until ‘Israel’s’ Demise

Story Code : 1057660
Addressing a cultural ceremony in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, Ghaani underlined that the IRGC Quds Force will continue to provide support for the young Palestinian resistance forces and their “strong heroic front” to the greatest extent possible, both in words and in practice.

The Iranian commander further stated that such support and concerted efforts will continue until the complete downfall of the Zionist entity.

Paying tribute to young Palestinian fighters for carrying out operations against the “Israeli” entity in the West Bank, at times more than 30 ones in a single day, the Iranian general said, “These are the result of the resistance front and the global Islamic mobilization.”

In parallel, Ghaani noted that “The resistance front has grown into an extensive axis that has connected various parts of resistance across the world together.”
