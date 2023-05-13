0
Saturday 13 May 2023 - 22:26

“Israel” Continues Its Barbarism in Gaza: New Al-Quds Brigade Leader Martyred

Story Code : 1057661
Al-Hassani “was martyred in a cowardly Israeli assassination in Al-Nasr neighborhood, in the west of Gaza City.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that three Palestinians were martyred and 10 injured at Al-Shifa Hospital, east of Khan Yunis, following an “Israeli” strike that targeted a residential apartment in Bani Suheila, in the southern Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health, 33 Palestinians were martyred since the beginning of the aggression, including six Resistance leaders, and 111 injured.

Earlier on Friday, the Brigades declared that the Palestinian Resistance delivered a 'concentrated' rocket strike on occupied Al-Quds, "Tel Aviv" and other settlements in response to the “Israeli” occupation forces' assassination of PIJ military commanders and their ongoing aggression on Gaza.

On Thursday, Al-Quds Brigades Spokesperson Abu Hamza stressed during a televised speech that "assassinating our senior officials and freedom fighters will only bolster our will to fight against the enemy."
