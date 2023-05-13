Iranian FM Raps Israeli Crimes in Talks with Palestinian Leaders

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in telephone conversations with Palestinian figures, denounced the Zionist regime’s atrocities against civilians in the Gaza Strip and its assassination of resistance leaders.

The Iranian foreign minister held separate telephone conversations with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad movement on Friday.Amirabdollahian condemned Israel for the "brutal aggression" in the "targeted" assassination of resistance leaders and killing innocent Palestinian women and children. He said the Zionists had displayed weakness and frustration in the face of resistance by the Palestinians.Haniyeh, for his part, said resistance groups are "ready" and "coordinated" for confronting the Israeli attacks. He also praised the political stance of Iran in support of Palestine. "Resistance will determine the fate of this Zionist aggression and the Israeli regime has no other choice but to surrender," Haniyeh said.Meanwhile, Nakhalah said the Palestinians will continue to resist until the regime accepts the conditions put forward by the resistance, Press TV reported.The Israeli regime continued airstrikes on Gaza for the fourth day. The latest attack on Friday claimed the lives of three Palestinians, wounding 10 others.The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said 33 people, including six children and three women, have been killed and over 100 wounded so far.On Friday, Palestinian resistance groups fired rockets toward al-Quds for the first time since the latest Israeli war started on Tuesday. Israeli towns near the Gaza border also faced renewed rocket attacks. On Thursday, a Palestinian rocket killed an Israeli and wounded several others in the city of Rehovot.Islamic Jihad says it will not stop firing missiles at Israeli settlements and cities until the regime stops its aggression and its policy of killing Palestinian leaders.The latest escalation comes after more than a year of constant Israeli violence that has claimed over 140 Palestinian lives. It has sparked international calls for Israel to end its crimes.