Saturday 13 May 2023 - 22:36

Germany to Provide Ukraine With $3 Billion Worth of Weapon, Reports Say

Citing sources, media reports say the German Chancellor's office and other ministries agreed during secret negotiations to send to Ukraine "additional weapons worth about 2.7 billion euros" in the coming weeks and months. The package reportedly includes 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks, up to 200 reconnaissance drones, as well as Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles, additional IRIS-T anti-aircraft missiles, artillery shells, and transports, according to Sputnik News.

This is the largest arms package provided to Ukraine by Germany since the start of teh war in February 2022, according to media reports. The announcement of the package is expected to be made on Sunday, at the ceremony of awarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen. The prize is awarded annually for contribution to the unification of Europe.

In early May, German media reported that Zelensky plans to visit Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 13. Kiev was reportedly very disappointed that details of Zelensky’s visit were made public and was thinking of canceling the trip, according to the T-Online news outlet.
