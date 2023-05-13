0
Saturday 13 May 2023 - 22:37

Unidentified Helicopter Crashes in Russia near Ukrainian Border

No information is currently available regarding casualties, the local emergency services said on Saturday.

According to a TASS source, preliminary data indicates that the aircraft went down after its engine caught fire.

Videos shared on social media show the helicopter exploding mid-air and going down in a fireball. Other footage shows what appears to be the scene of the crash in a rural area.

The local authorities said the crash did not cause any destruction on the ground.

A RIA Novosti source said local emergency services are now fighting the flames at the scene.
