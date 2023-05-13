Russia Intercepts 3 HIMARS Systems: Defense Ministry

Islam Times - Russian air defense forces intercepted three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and destroyed 18 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said, TASS reported.Moreover, 18 Ukrainian drones were eliminated, Konashenkov added.Russian forces destroyed more than 155 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, he said."Over the past 24 hours in those directions the enemy’s losses amounted to over 155 Ukrainian troops dead and injured, 14 vehicles, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system," he noted.