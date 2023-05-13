Turkey Conducts New Airstrikes in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Local media in Iraq reported a new wave of airstrikes by Turkish fighter jets or drones in the north of the country on Saturday.

According to Baghdad Today, Turkey bombed a site presumed to be a place of gathering of the PKK elements near Matin mountains located in Dohuk province in the north Iraq.According to the report, the bombing of this pls by the Turkish Air Force instigated a fire.Turkey has been violating Iraq's territorial integrity for a long time under the pretext of fighting the PKK, which is labeled a group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.Turkey's attacks on northern Iraq and the building of dozens of military bases there come despite Baghdad's opposition and condemnation.