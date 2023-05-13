Ben Gurion Airport Cancels Flights amid Resistance Attacks

Islam Times - Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) was forced to ground departing flights due to rocket attacks by the Palestinian Resistance groups on Saturday afternoon.

Local media in the occupied lands of Palestinians under the control of the Israeli regime said that the flights at Tel Aviv's "Ben Gurion" airport have been stopped again due to rocket and missile attacks by the Palestinian Resistance.The Palestinian media announced that due to the security situation following the massive rocket attacks by the Palestinian Resistance on the occupied territories, all flights from and to Ben Gurion Airport have been canceled.Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was also closed on Wednesday evening following rocket attacks by Palestinian Resistance groups.Since earlier this week on Tuesday morning, the Zionist regime's fighter jet and drones as well as artillery heavily bombarded civilian positions in Gaza Strip, during which 33 Palestinians, including 6 children, three women, and four senior commanders of the Saraya al-Quds battalions, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, have been martyred.