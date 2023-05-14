0
Sunday 14 May 2023 - 12:07

Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Int’l Book Fair in Tehran

During the visit, which took place with the end of the coronavirus restrictions and after three years, Ayatollah Khamenei spoke with publishers and gained information about the latest events in publishing.

The Tehran International Book Fair was held for the first time in 1987 during the term of Ayatollah Khamenei’s presidency. He has visited this event most years since then, Khamenei.ir reported.

The 34th edition of the TIBF opened in Tehran on May 10 with publishers from Iran and 40 foreign countries in attendance.
