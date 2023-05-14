0
Sunday 14 May 2023 - 12:15

Adviser Calls for Withdrawal of Turkish Forces from Syria

Story Code : 1057747
Adviser Calls for Withdrawal of Turkish Forces from Syria
Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to President Bashar al-Assad, made the remarks on Saturday in response to a question raised by IRNA about a recent meeting among the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria in Moscow.

She said Damascus placed a premium on Tehran’s participation in the Moscow meeting since Iran is a friend and ally to Syria.

In a final communiqué at the end of the four-party meeting on Wednesday aimed at reconciliation and resumption of ties between Damascus and Ankara in various dimensions, top diplomats from Iran, Turkey, Russia and Syria underscored the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Shaaban said a China-brokered agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of ties had opened a new chapter not only for Tehran and Riyadh but also for the entire region.

She said the deal was a turning point that proved regional countries can take steps towards improved relations and encouraging dialogue outside the United States’ sphere of influence.

All regional countries agree that Western arrogance is the primary source of conflicts in the region, the Syrian advisor said.

Shaaban said the media play a role of grand significance in countering the Western hegemony and the way their media reflect developments based on their own objectives.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
13 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
12 May 2023
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
Unannounced High-Level US, China Talks
12 May 2023
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
Every Parent in Gaza Lives with The Fear of Losing A Child at Any Moment
By Issam A. Adwan | MEE
11 May 2023
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
Despite Escalation, ‘Israeli’ ‘Flag March’ To Proceed as Planned
11 May 2023
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
IRGC Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones
11 May 2023