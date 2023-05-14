Adviser Calls for Withdrawal of Turkish Forces from Syria

Islam Times - Turkey must end its occupation and withdraw its forces from Syria, an adviser to the Syrian president said.

Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to President Bashar al-Assad, made the remarks on Saturday in response to a question raised by IRNA about a recent meeting among the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria in Moscow.She said Damascus placed a premium on Tehran’s participation in the Moscow meeting since Iran is a friend and ally to Syria.In a final communiqué at the end of the four-party meeting on Wednesday aimed at reconciliation and resumption of ties between Damascus and Ankara in various dimensions, top diplomats from Iran, Turkey, Russia and Syria underscored the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.Elsewhere in her remarks, Shaaban said a China-brokered agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of ties had opened a new chapter not only for Tehran and Riyadh but also for the entire region.She said the deal was a turning point that proved regional countries can take steps towards improved relations and encouraging dialogue outside the United States’ sphere of influence.All regional countries agree that Western arrogance is the primary source of conflicts in the region, the Syrian advisor said.Shaaban said the media play a role of grand significance in countering the Western hegemony and the way their media reflect developments based on their own objectives.