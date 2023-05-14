0
Sunday 14 May 2023 - 21:55

American Research Center: Iran World’s Top Oil Pipeline Developer Despite Sanctions

Story Code : 1057833
The website of Global Energy Monitor based in the United States has said in a report that Iran is the world’s top country in terms of oil pipelines under construction.

The report says that the development comes despite the fact that Iran's energy sector is under tough US sanctions.

The report added that about 1,900 kilometers of oil pipelines are under construction in Iran.

A review by the website of oil projects in different countries found that 9,100 kilometers of oil pipelines are under construction throughout the world and planning is underway for the construction of 21,900 kilometers more.

The Global Energy Monitor put the total cost of construction of these pipelines at $131.9 billion.

About half of the under-construction oil pipeline,  which includes 4,400 kilometers of pipelines, is located in Africa and Asia.

India and Nigeria followed Iran in terms of having the longest under-constriction pipelines.

The total oil pipeline under construction in Iran is 12 times more than that of the oil pipeline which is under construction in the United States, the report added.
