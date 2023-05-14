0
Sunday 14 May 2023 - 22:03

Hamas Chief Hails Iran, Hezbollah's Support for Resistance

Story Code : 1057836
In a statement on Sunday, Ismail Haniyeh appreciated the Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions for taking control of the situation in Gaza and preventing the Israeli regime from achieving its goals, Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported.

He went on to say that the resistance fighters through the Joint Operations Room, took the initiative and carried out the “Revenge of the Free” operation, displaying their capabilities and resilience.

"The steadfastness of resistance fighters thwarted the enemy's attempt to impose new equations, whether by singling out the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, or driving a wedge between the resistance groups," he said.

He added that the unity of resistance groups was one of the most important factors in thwarting the enemy's plans, defending the Palestinian people, implementing appropriate field tactics, and striking the occupied territories with retaliatory rocket attacks.  

The Hamas official further mourned the righteous martyrs, stressing that their blood was not shed in vain and that the resistance will continue.  

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haniyeh appreciated the support extended by the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement to the Palestinian resistance.

He also thanked Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations for their efforts to broker a ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, extended his sincere gratitude to all those that stood by the group, “particularly Iran, Hezbollah as well as brethren in Egypt and Qatar”, during the latest Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

He also thanked all walks of Palestinian society who stood with their compatriots in the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that they firmly supported Palestinians even though they were undergoing a great deal of suffering.

The Israeli regime has been continuously bombarding Gaza since May 9, assassinating several resistance commanders.
