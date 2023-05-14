0
Sunday 14 May 2023 - 22:06

4 ISIL Terrorists Detained in Eastern Iraq

Story Code : 1057838
Saying that the terrorists were arrested in Diyala province, the reports added that the ISIL plot was thwarted in the region.

The detained ISIL forces were in charge of supporting terrorists' shelters, according to the reports.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.
