0
Monday 15 May 2023 - 12:22

Pakistan’s Khan Blames Military for His Arrest

Story Code : 1057940
Pakistan’s Khan Blames Military for His Arrest
“Without any doubt, the military is behind my arrest,” Khan told The Guardian on Sunday in an interview at his home in Lahore. “Pakistan is now being run by the army chief. The crackdown on us is by the army chief.”

Khan was released on Friday, after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that his arrest on Tuesday was “invalid and unlawful.” The Islamabad High Court granted him two-week bail. His detention on corruption charges triggered massive protests across the country, which resulted in at least 11 deaths, dozens of injuries, and the arrests of more than 3,000 demonstrators.

Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] opposition party, was ousted as prime minister in a 2022 no-confidence vote, which he blamed on a US-led conspiracy with the military. He argued that the arrests of him and other party leaders reflected the excessive power wielded by Pakistan’s military and its Inter-Services Intelligence agency [ISI].

“The military is above law,” Khan said. “The ISI is above law. And if you have anyone above the law, then you descend into the law of the jungle. They can pick up people, detain people, disappear people. They try and influence judges; they clamp down on the media. There’s no accountability for the institution. It’s not democratic.”

Pakistan’s military has ousted three governments in coups since the country gained independence in 1947, and it has wielded heavy influence over elected leaders during periods of civilian rule.

The country’s current army chief, General Asim Munir, was fired from a top ISI post in 2019, when Khan was prime minister.

Khan said Munir and other senior military officials have a “vested interest to ensure that I don’t come back to power.” He added, “They’re petrified. They know that we will sweep the elections, so they’ve been looking for an excuse to put me in jail.”
Comment


Featured Stories
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
13 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
12 May 2023
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023