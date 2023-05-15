Ukraine to Receive New UK Military Aid Within Months

Islam Times - The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems in the coming months, the UK government said on Monday.

"Today the Prime Minister will confirm the further UK provision of hundreds of air defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 km. These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion," the government said in a press release.The government also said that the UK will start training Ukrainian pilots this summer."This summer we will commence an elementary flying phase for cohorts of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training. This will adapt the program used by UK pilots to provide Ukrainians with piloting skills they can apply a different kind of aircraft. This training goes hand in hand with UK efforts to work with other countries on providing F16 jets – Ukraine’s fighter jets of choice," the government said.On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in London.