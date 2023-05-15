0
Monday 15 May 2023 - 12:36

‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals

Story Code : 1057948
The leaked information varied between websites of ‘Israeli’ banks, such as Bank Hapoalim, one of the largest banks in the Zionist entity, Bank Leumi, Bank Hadoar, Telebank, among others.

Additionally, the targeted individuals, whose usernames and passwords have been exposed to the public, were obtained from different recruiting websites in the occupied territories, such as Drushim IL, a career management portal, AllJobs.co.il, one of the leading recruitment websites in the Zionist entity, and govojobs…

Golan Telecom users were also targeted in the latest operation. The website is a telecommunication provider and mobile network operator in the Zionist entity.

‘Anonymous Sudan’ group has been actively supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance group, in a show of solidarity against the ‘Israeli’ crimes committed against the landowners.

In the latest aggression on Gaza, the group managed to deactivate the sirens warning application that alarms the Zionist settlers in case of rocket launching by the Palestinian resistance.

In a brief message with the attachment that includes all of the leaked information, ‘Anonymous Sudan’ vowed on its Telegram channel that more is coming, in a clear warning to the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and its settlers.
