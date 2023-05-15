0
Monday 15 May 2023 - 22:22

Palestinian Martyred, Another Injured in ‘Israeli’ Fire Eastern Nablus

Story Code : 1058026
According to Palestinian medical sources, “Two young men sustained live bullet injuries during a confrontation with the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the camp, one of which was later martyred due to the critical wound he received in his chest.”

Local reports later identified that martyr as 22-years-old Saleh Sabra.

A big ‘Israeli’ occupation force raided Nablus from different axes, leading to violent confrontations in the Askar Camp and the Al-Masaken Al-Shaabiya Neighborhood in the occupied city.

The martyrdom of Saleh Sabra brings the number of Palestinian martyrs since the beginning of the year to 152 martyrs in the West Bank and Gaza, 33 of them were martyred in the latest ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza.
