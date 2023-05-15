Russia Claims Intercept of UK-Supplied Cruise Missile in Ukraine

Islam Times - The Russian Defense Ministry announced in its daily update on Monday that Russian forces had successfully intercepted a UK-supplied cruise missile, along with other weapons fired by Ukrainian forces.

Last week, London confirmed the delivery of Storm Shadow weapons to Ukraine, which were promptly used to attack the city of Lugansk.Citing the Russian Defense Ministry, the RT News website reported intercept of seven anti-radiation HARM missiles, one Storm Shadow missile, and seven rockets fired by HIMARS multiple launch weapon systems.This marked the first time that Moscow reported downing a projectile supplied by the UK since Ukraine began using them.Local authorities in Lugansk blamed the introduction of these new weapons into Ukraine's arsenal for recent airstrikes on the Russian city.On Monday morning, two airstrikes caused damage to residential buildings, an office, and two cars, according to a regional monitor. Acting Governor Leonid Pasechnik stated that a military aviation school was hit, but there were no casualties reported, based on preliminary information from the scene.Prior to the delivery of the UK's cruise missiles, capable of striking targets up to 300km (200 miles) away, Ukraine did not possess Western weapons with a comparable range. The Ukrainian government had been requesting such arms for months, but the US and its allies were previously hesitant to enhance Ukraine's striking capabilities.London stated that the new weapons will strengthen the Ukrainian forces for the long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia. The Storm Shadows were regarded as a significant development by some media outlets, who reported on the imminent deliveries even before an official confirmation from the UK.The Storm Shadows were touted as a game changer by some Western media outlets, which reported the impending deliveries days before an official confirmation by the UK. The MBDA-produced missile was described as having some stealth capabilities due to its relatively small size and ability to navigate terrain to evade radar detection.