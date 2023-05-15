0
Monday 15 May 2023 - 22:27

Assyrian Patriarch Commends Iran for War against Daesh

In a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Monday, Mar Awa III expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its fight against the Deash terrorist group and helping save faith and humanity in Iraq and Syria.

The Assyrian patriarch also lauded the Iranian officials’ support for the dialogue of religions.

He noted that the involvement of representatives of various religions in the structure of the Iranian government indicates the Islamic Republic’s respect for monotheistic religions, expressing hope for the promotion of such affinity and amity.

The Assyrian Church of the East follows the traditional Christology and ecclesiology of the historical Church of the East. It is officially headquartered in Erbil in northern Iraq.

For his part, the Iranian president said what human societies require now are morality, spirituality and relationship with God, because many developed communities are suffering from a lack of faith and moral values.

Raisi noted that the Takfiri terrorists falsely claimed to be advocating religious values, while they committed heinous crimes in the region without any commitment to morality and faith.

Those who stood against the criminal terrorists and rid the region of that threat were endowed with true faith and morality, including late Iranian and Iraqi commanders Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the president stated.

He also underlined that the civilization and civil society promised by the divine prophets are based upon rationality, spirituality, morality and justice.
