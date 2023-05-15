Syria Attends First Arab League Meeting in Nearly 12 Years

Islam Times - The Economic and Social Council of the Arab League commenced its ministerial-level gathering on Monday in Jeddah, with the notable presence of a Syrian delegation.

This significant development comes as Syria returns to the Arab League, attending its first meeting in almost 12 years. The meeting serves as part of the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming 32nd regular session of the Arab Summit, scheduled for next Friday.During the meeting, Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Muhammad Samer al-Khalil emphasized the pressing need for food security in Syria, and the significance of strengthening collective Arab efforts in this area."We call on Arab countries to participate in investing in Syria, given the promising opportunities and new investment-attracting laws," Al-Khalil stated.Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan warmly welcomed Syria's return to the Arab League and expressed the desire for collaborative efforts that serve the interests of their respective peoples."Welcome to the Syrian Arab Republic in the League of Arab States," Al-Jadaan said at the meeting in Jeddah, broadcast live by state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV.UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri wholeheartedly endorsed the endeavors of joint Arab action to enhance cooperation in various economic and social spheres. He expressed optimism about achieving significant progress in these fields.According to statements by the Arab League, the Arab Economic and Social Council is deliberating on strategies to strengthen joint Arab action in achieving sustainable development, as well as addressing other social and economic concerns within Arab countries.Syrian officials have rejoined the Arab League for the first time since November 2011, indicating a regional trend of diplomatic reconciliation. This development follows a joint statement signed by the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers in Beijing in February, which aimed to restore relations and make arrangements for reopening embassies and consulates. Riyadh and Tehran have also agreed to enhance security and economic cooperation.Syria's membership in the Arab League was suspended in 2011 due to the outbreak of foreign-backed militancy in the country. During that time, reports indicated that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Turkey allegedly supported extremist groups such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) through financial assistance or by allowing mosques to collect funds for them.Former US Senate candidate Mark Dankof suggested that the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia had a hand in creating Daesh as a means to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government.Saudi Arabia closed its embassy in Damascus and withdrew its diplomats in March 2012. However, recent media reports indicate that both governments are preparing to reopen embassies.Similarly, the UAE had severed relations with Syria in 2012 but reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018.