0
Monday 15 May 2023 - 22:30

Thousands of Japanese Protest US Occupation of Okinawa, Demand Closure of US Bases

Story Code : 1058033
Thousands of Japanese Protest US Occupation of Okinawa, Demand Closure of US Bases
The annual demonstration took place amid escalating regional tensions, with the United States providing weapons to Taiwan, seen by China as a deliberate act of provocation.

Chanting slogans such as "Give us back our peaceful life" and "Osprey get out," referring to US military helicopters, the demonstrators called for the closure of US bases in Okinawa. Local residents expressed concerns about the pollution, both environmental and noise-related, caused by the American military presence. They also highlighted the high number of crimes committed by US servicemembers, ranging from theft and drunk driving to rape and murder.

Governor Denny Tamaki has called on the Japanese and US governments to reduce the presence of the Pentagon on the island, which currently hosts 70% of all US military facilities in Japan despite comprising only 1% of the country's total land area.

These protests come at a time when Japan is increasingly becoming a focal point in the power struggle between the United States and China. Recently, the US expedited a $500 million defense package to Taiwan, following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen's controversial "unofficial" visit, resulting in strong warnings and extensive military maneuvers by Beijing.

In a significant move last year, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force conducted its first large-scale maritime drill with US troops stationed in Okinawa. The exercises were designed to deter "competitor and adversary aggression."

Additionally, reports indicate that NATO is considering opening a liaison office in Tokyo. Last year, the organization expanded beyond its traditional North Atlantic focus by inviting regional allies such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand to its annual summit, demonstrating an increased focus on countering Beijing's influence.

Given the likelihood that the United States would utilize its Japanese bases for military operations in the event of a conflict with China, Japan could become a target for Chinese retaliation.

Japan, in response to these evolving dynamics, approved its largest defense budget to date last year and plans to double defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027. This shift reflects Japan's aim to develop "counterstrike capability" and marks a significant departure from its constitutionally mandated defensive posture since World War II, a posture that was relaxed in 2017.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
13 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
12 May 2023
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023