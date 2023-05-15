Thousands of Japanese Protest US Occupation of Okinawa, Demand Closure of US Bases

Islam Times - Thousands of protesters gathered near Kadena Air Base in Okinawa on Saturday, marking the 51st anniversary of the island's return to Japanese control, to voice their opposition to the US occupation of the region.

The annual demonstration took place amid escalating regional tensions, with the United States providing weapons to Taiwan, seen by China as a deliberate act of provocation.Chanting slogans such as "Give us back our peaceful life" and "Osprey get out," referring to US military helicopters, the demonstrators called for the closure of US bases in Okinawa. Local residents expressed concerns about the pollution, both environmental and noise-related, caused by the American military presence. They also highlighted the high number of crimes committed by US servicemembers, ranging from theft and drunk driving to rape and murder.Governor Denny Tamaki has called on the Japanese and US governments to reduce the presence of the Pentagon on the island, which currently hosts 70% of all US military facilities in Japan despite comprising only 1% of the country's total land area.These protests come at a time when Japan is increasingly becoming a focal point in the power struggle between the United States and China. Recently, the US expedited a $500 million defense package to Taiwan, following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen's controversial "unofficial" visit, resulting in strong warnings and extensive military maneuvers by Beijing.In a significant move last year, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force conducted its first large-scale maritime drill with US troops stationed in Okinawa. The exercises were designed to deter "competitor and adversary aggression."Additionally, reports indicate that NATO is considering opening a liaison office in Tokyo. Last year, the organization expanded beyond its traditional North Atlantic focus by inviting regional allies such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand to its annual summit, demonstrating an increased focus on countering Beijing's influence.Given the likelihood that the United States would utilize its Japanese bases for military operations in the event of a conflict with China, Japan could become a target for Chinese retaliation.Japan, in response to these evolving dynamics, approved its largest defense budget to date last year and plans to double defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027. This shift reflects Japan's aim to develop "counterstrike capability" and marks a significant departure from its constitutionally mandated defensive posture since World War II, a posture that was relaxed in 2017.