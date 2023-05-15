0
Monday 15 May 2023 - 22:51

Shakahola Massacre, People Starving for ‘Meeting Jesus’

Story Code : 1058039
Shakahola Massacre, People Starving for ‘Meeting Jesus’
Police believe most of the bodies discovered near the coastal town of Malindi are those of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a former taxi driver and self-proclaimed “pastor” of the Good News International Church he founded.

The region’s prefect, Rhoda Onyancha, said 26 people had been arrested so far, including Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and a “band of guards” tasked with making sure no followers broke the hunger strike or escaped the forest.

Paul Mackenzie turned himself in to authorities on April 14, after police found the first victims in Shakahola Forest. Since then, approximately 50 mass graves have been discovered. Investigators will pause the exhumations for the next two days to reorganize their operations, which should resume on Tuesday, Onyancha said.

Autopsies performed on the first bodies show that most of the victims died of starvation, probably after following Paul Nthenge Mackenzie’s sermons. Some victims, among them children, were, however, strangled, beaten or suffocated, recently declared the head of forensic operations, Johansen Oduor. Autopsies also revealed that some victims had missing organs.

This massacre reignited the debate over the regulation of cults in Kenya, a predominantly Christian country with 4,000 “churches”, according to official figures.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
China Jails US Citizen for Life on Espionage Charges
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism
15 May 2023
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
Palestinian Detainees Stage Mass Hunger Strike in Protest at ‘Israel’s’ Repressive Policies
15 May 2023
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
15 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance
Palestinian Resistance's Weapons Unsheathed, Fighters on High Alert
14 May 2023
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
US to Boost Military Posture in Persian Gulf Region
14 May 2023
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
Why Can’t Tel Aviv Fight a Long War?
14 May 2023
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
Turkey Elections: Close Race Between Candidates
13 May 2023
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles
13 May 2023
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
Biden: US To Destroy Remaining Chemical Arms By 2023 Fall
13 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Resistance Defeated ’Israel’s’ Goals; Hezbollah Won’t Hesitate to Support at Any Time
12 May 2023
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression
12 May 2023
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
12 May 2023